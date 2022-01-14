SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.67. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 2,881,705 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on SEAC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
