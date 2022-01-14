SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $300.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 66.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SE. UBS Group raised their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $180.55 on Wednesday. SEA has a 1-year low of $168.00 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.02 and its 200-day moving average is $294.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 605.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172,625 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $38,618,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,827 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.