ScPrime Price Reaches $2.37 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. ScPrime has a market cap of $95.54 million and $189,244.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00005521 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 62% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00021940 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,251,356 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.