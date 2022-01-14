Scotiabank Trims Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Target Price to C$12.00

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMNF opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

