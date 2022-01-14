Scotiabank Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$82.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCL.B. Cormark reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.50.

CCL.B stock opened at C$67.52 on Monday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$57.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total value of C$135,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,108.42. Also, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total value of C$433,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,338,802.88.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

