Scotiabank Cuts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUG. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.47.

LUG opened at C$9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.57. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

