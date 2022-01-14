Scotiabank Boosts Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$14.00

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSDF. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.44.

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

