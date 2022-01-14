Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Truist Securities dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Scientific Games in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.09. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,040,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

