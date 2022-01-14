Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 372,593 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,238,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,775,000 after acquiring an additional 187,447 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,170,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 154,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $110.90 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

