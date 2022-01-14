Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.