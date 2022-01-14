Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 11.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 42.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $697.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

