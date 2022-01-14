SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.85. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.

About SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY)

SBM Offshore NV engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment includes Monaco, Houston, Schiedam, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio regional centers that derive revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services.

