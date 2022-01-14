Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.21

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 856962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 40.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter.

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

