Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $602,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $132.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

