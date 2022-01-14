Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $168.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

