Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,459,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Maximus by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 272,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maximus by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:MMS opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.78. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.