Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 497 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in CDW by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $194.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

