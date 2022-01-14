Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Up 4.9%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 10,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 329,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Sasol by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 10.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 4.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

