SAP (NYSE:SAP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of 7.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.75 billion.

SAP opened at $135.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average is $142.13.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.