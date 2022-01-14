Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.10. 5,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 653,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.24.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 6,235.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 147,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

