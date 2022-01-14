Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.10. 5,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 653,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.24.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
