SAFE DEAL Price Hits $2.80 on Major Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $393,062.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $2.80 or 0.00006558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00076277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.34 or 0.07609024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,474.51 or 0.99371314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00067447 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,393,461 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,589 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

