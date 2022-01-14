Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as low as C$1.30. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 231,786 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBB. Cormark lowered their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares began coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabina Gold & Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$486.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.55.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

