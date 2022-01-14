Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 421.2% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RYKKY opened at $14.40 on Friday. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

