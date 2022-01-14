Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of The Ensign Group worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,758 shares of company stock worth $552,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

