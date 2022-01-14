Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,430 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,430 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Avista worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth $66,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Avista in the second quarter worth $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Avista in the second quarter worth $201,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Avista in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at $254,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

