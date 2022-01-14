Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,063 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of ShockWave Medical worth $9,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 10.4% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,367,951 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $183.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $91.46 and a one year high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -166.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day moving average is $195.87.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

