Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859,742 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Zynga worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in Zynga by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZNGA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.66 and a beta of 0.14.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

