Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,686,000 after purchasing an additional 96,210 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 130,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,974,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

