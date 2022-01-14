Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Trading Up 1.7%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBSFY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rubis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubis in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Stockage, Support and Services. The Distribution segment engages in trading and distribution of fuels, lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumens. The Stockage segment engages in storage of bulk liquid products for commercial and industrial customers.

