Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 243,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $39.65. 11,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226 over the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

