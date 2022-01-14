Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $34.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,268.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $10.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.49. 4,261,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.64.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.