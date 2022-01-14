Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.90) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON ASLI opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.50) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.60. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £417.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 1.21 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

