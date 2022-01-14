Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) a C$8.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of ODV stock opened at C$4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$599.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. Osisko Development has a one year low of C$3.89 and a one year high of C$9.00.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Development will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

