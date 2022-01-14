Roy Twite Acquires 9 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,679 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £151.11 ($205.12).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of IMI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,738 ($23.59) per share, with a total value of £156.42 ($212.33).

On Tuesday, November 9th, Roy Twite purchased 8 shares of IMI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,802 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £144.16 ($195.68).

IMI opened at GBX 1,662 ($22.56) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,754.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,740.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,878 ($25.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.99.

IMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IMI from GBX 1,950 ($26.47) to GBX 2,150 ($29.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.93) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($28.10) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,910 ($25.93) to GBX 2,000 ($27.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.40).

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

