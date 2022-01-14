Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,224.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,443.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,429.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Forty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,201.88.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.