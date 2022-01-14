RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $10.86

Shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 10.86, but opened at 11.44. RocketLab shares last traded at 11.38, with a volume of 25,562 shares changing hands.

RKLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on RocketLab in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RocketLab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 13.22.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.12 by -0.12. The business had revenue of 5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RocketLab will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

