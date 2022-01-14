Rocket Vault (RVF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00063654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00075524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.83 or 0.07640225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,777.87 or 0.99923289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00067944 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

