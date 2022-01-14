Robust Token (RBT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,690.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for about $20.90 or 0.00048856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Robust Token has a market cap of $721,617.13 and approximately $22,690.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.82 or 0.07651028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,743.45 or 0.99923498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00067814 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,479 coins and its circulating supply is 34,529 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

