Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $210.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $182.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.76.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

