Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 583 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Eaton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Shares of ETN opened at $171.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.