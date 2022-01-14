Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 156 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,345,000 after buying an additional 56,507 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $334.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

