Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $270.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.58. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $221.52 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

