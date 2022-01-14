Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $196.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.85. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $198.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

