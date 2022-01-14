Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.316 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

RBA stock opened at C$77.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$64.17 and a one year high of C$94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion and a PE ratio of 40.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$415.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$410.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$75.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

