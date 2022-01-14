Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) PT Lowered to $10.00 at KeyCorp

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

RSKD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01. Riskified has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

