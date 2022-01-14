Reviewing REV Group (NYSE:REVG) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares REV Group and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 1.86% 14.21% 5.68% Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for REV Group and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 2 2 1 0 1.80 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

REV Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.65, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than REV Group.

Risk and Volatility

REV Group has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of REV Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of REV Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REV Group and Ideanomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.38 billion 0.38 $44.40 million $0.67 20.70 Ideanomics $26.76 million 20.83 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -3.29

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

REV Group beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus and ambulance products. The Commercial segment is involved in the production of small Type A school buses, transit buses, terminal trucks, and sweepers under the Collins Bus, ENC, Capacity, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment covers motorized recreational vehicle and application trailers. The company was founded in August 2010 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

