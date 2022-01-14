Reviewing Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) & HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nextdoor and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 1 1 0 2.50 HUYA 3 1 5 0 2.22

Nextdoor presently has a consensus price target of 13.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.01%. HUYA has a consensus price target of $16.93, indicating a potential upside of 142.13%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A HUYA 9.98% 11.24% 8.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and HUYA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HUYA $1.67 billion 0.99 $135.50 million $0.74 9.45

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor.

Summary

HUYA beats Nextdoor on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

