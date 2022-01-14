Reviewing Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Mace Security International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $900,000.00 32.28 -$8.94 million N/A N/A Mace Security International $15.39 million 1.15 $1.70 million $0.02 13.76

Mace Security International has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and Mace Security International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 255.56%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,236.82% -130.26% -98.31% Mace Security International 9.37% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mace Security International beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

