REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 2.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in REV Group by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,149 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in REV Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 906,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,714,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

