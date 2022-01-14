Research Analysts Set Expectations for WestRock’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Truist Securities boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WestRock in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Truist Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WRK stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

